JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 79,018 Shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) by 7,262.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,018 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in BioAtla were worth $4,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioAtla by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of BioAtla by 399.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. 56.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BCAB opened at $41.35 on Thursday. BioAtla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $76.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.42.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioAtla, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BCAB shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of BioAtla from $47.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of BioAtla in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BioAtla from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

In other BioAtla news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 55,000 shares of BioAtla stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total value of $2,152,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,441,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,406,208.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 19,269 shares of BioAtla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $755,730.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,441,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,535,943.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

