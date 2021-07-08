Amalgamated Bank Sells 207 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in GATX were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GATX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GATX during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,733,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 184.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,243,000 after purchasing an additional 110,990 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,792,000 after purchasing an additional 35,431 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 33,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 15.2% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 179,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,646,000 after purchasing an additional 23,713 shares in the last quarter.

In other GATX news, insider James M. Conniff sold 10,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $1,083,386.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,916 shares in the company, valued at $201,218.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total value of $2,702,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,842 shares in the company, valued at $7,424,931.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,916 shares of company stock valued at $6,019,438. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

NYSE:GATX opened at $86.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.98. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $106.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 7.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.64.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $305.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.17 million. GATX had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.57%.

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

