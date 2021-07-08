Amalgamated Bank Sells 788 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VSH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 414,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after buying an additional 118,800 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 487,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,106,000 after buying an additional 30,375 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VSH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Loop Capital raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

NYSE:VSH opened at $22.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $764.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.61 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.30%.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.