Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Holdings Lifted by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,460,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,630,000 after acquiring an additional 402,685 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,708,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,228,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,243 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,048,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,768,000 after acquiring an additional 141,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,904,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,374,000 after acquiring an additional 95,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EPRT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.81.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $27.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.95, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.49. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $29.29.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 2.83%. Research analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.27%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.