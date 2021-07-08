Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 125,314 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 85.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125,314 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 44.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,776,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,682,168 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,217,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,483,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,599,000 after buying an additional 188,069 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 30.8% in the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,063,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,421,000 after buying an additional 486,032 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 10.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,932,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,488,000 after buying an additional 180,069 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OI opened at $16.25 on Thursday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.77.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.70% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Longbow Research initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

