Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $290,000 Stock Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Rambus alerts:

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $37,541.91. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.86.

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $23.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 8.89 and a current ratio of 9.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 1.06. Rambus Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.08 and a 52 week high of $23.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.43.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). Rambus had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $105.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.