PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PriceSmart in the 4th quarter worth about $1,410,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in PriceSmart by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,940,000 after acquiring an additional 26,564 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PriceSmart in the 1st quarter worth $712,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in PriceSmart by 355.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in PriceSmart by 17.0% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

In other PriceSmart news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $1,784,800.00. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 9,154 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $774,336.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 141,336 shares of company stock valued at $12,450,085. 24.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PSMT stock opened at $87.71 on Thursday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.84 and a 52 week high of $104.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 0.82.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.14). PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $937.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

