Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 421,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $23,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Weis Markets by 8.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Weis Markets by 7.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weis Markets during the first quarter worth about $303,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weis Markets during the first quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Weis Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. 37.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WMK opened at $51.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.35 and a 1 year high of $59.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.47.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 2.82%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th.

Weis Markets Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

