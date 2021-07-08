Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.29% of EnPro Industries worth $22,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NPO. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in EnPro Industries in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NPO opened at $94.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.47 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.88. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.65 and a 52 week high of $99.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.90 million. EnPro Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.54%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NPO shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on EnPro Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Botts bought 2,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.49 per share, with a total value of $199,788.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,994.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

