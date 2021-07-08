Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $23.42 Million Stock Position in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 426,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,319 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Huazhu Group worth $23,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 485,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,635,000 after purchasing an additional 139,767 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 283,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the 1st quarter valued at $88,308,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,055,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,967,000 after purchasing an additional 157,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 600,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,732,000 after purchasing an additional 37,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

HTHT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.65.

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT opened at $51.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -302.63 and a beta of 1.57. Huazhu Group Limited has a 12-month low of $32.45 and a 12-month high of $64.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.58. Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

