Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 9,640.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 218,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216,534 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $23,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYJ. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 243.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock opened at $112.43 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.05 and a fifty-two week high of $158.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.96.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

