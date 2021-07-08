Citigroup Inc. Buys 29,217 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 103.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,564 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,217 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FFBC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,890,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 921,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,158,000 after acquiring an additional 276,295 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 4,627.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 270,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 264,844 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,258,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,644,000 after acquiring an additional 187,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,368,000 after acquiring an additional 150,002 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

In related news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 33,067 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $846,515.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 221,591 shares in the company, valued at $5,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas Murray Obrien sold 39,908 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $1,014,461.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 89,892 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,206 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $22.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $26.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.89.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 24.85%. The firm had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.09%.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.