Citigroup Inc. Invests $1.43 Million in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth approximately $2,965,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth approximately $4,867,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth approximately $4,644,000. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth approximately $3,582,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth approximately $90,320,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on WFG shares. TD Securities reiterated an “action list buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock opened at $74.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.19. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $36.63 and a 12 month high of $91.53.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $2.30. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 27.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.2068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This is a positive change from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

