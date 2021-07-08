Citigroup Inc. Has $1.48 Million Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 63.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,657 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KNSL. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 59,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,990,000 after acquiring an additional 16,893 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,778,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KNSL opened at $170.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 0.78. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.93 and a 52-week high of $252.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.89.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $138.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $774,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,024,616.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on KNSL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist decreased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.67.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

