Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $22.23 Million Stock Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 715,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $22,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 6.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 7,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 5.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 41.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 5.1% in the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 17,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the first quarter worth $32,000. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $3,606,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $27.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.02. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $32.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of -0.29.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The business had revenue of $728.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VIRT. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Virtu Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.07.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

