Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.22% of ArcBest worth $21,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,593,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in ArcBest by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in ArcBest by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,144,000 after purchasing an additional 112,288 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in ArcBest by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ArcBest news, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 8,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total transaction of $703,680.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,713.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $471,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,565 shares in the company, valued at $2,951,106.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,536 shares of company stock valued at $8,571,704 over the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ARCB opened at $59.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. ArcBest Co. has a 1-year low of $26.54 and a 1-year high of $93.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.00.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $829.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.09 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.91%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARCB. Wolfe Research downgraded ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Vertical Research raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on ArcBest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ArcBest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.08.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

