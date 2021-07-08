Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $883,000 Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 11.3% in the first quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 55,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 4.1% in the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 60,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 22,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the first quarter valued at about $1,424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on O. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.29.

NYSE O opened at $68.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.11. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $56.33 and a twelve month high of $71.84. The company has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 70.30, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.75.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.48%.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.