Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $83.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.31. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $69.29 and a 1 year high of $91.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $696.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.94 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 9.62%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.17%.

PNW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

