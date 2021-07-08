Neuberger Berman Group LLC Takes Position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 719.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter.

Get AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MSOS opened at $40.07 on Thursday. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $55.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.52.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.