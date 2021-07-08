Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CFO Sells $2,710,395.00 in Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.77, for a total transaction of $2,710,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ETSY opened at $192.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.57. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.50 and a 12-month high of $251.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $550.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.56 million. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETSY. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Featured Article: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.