Analyzing BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) & Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI)

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) and Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

BTRS has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Computer Programs and Systems has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BTRS and Computer Programs and Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BTRS N/A N/A -$4.45 million ($0.68) -19.72 Computer Programs and Systems $264.49 million 1.81 $13.82 million $0.98 33.22

Computer Programs and Systems has higher revenue and earnings than BTRS. BTRS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Computer Programs and Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BTRS and Computer Programs and Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTRS N/A -32.19% -9.31% Computer Programs and Systems 5.44% 7.23% 4.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for BTRS and Computer Programs and Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTRS 0 1 7 0 2.88 Computer Programs and Systems 0 3 2 0 2.40

BTRS currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.14%. Computer Programs and Systems has a consensus target price of $31.40, indicating a potential downside of 3.56%. Given BTRS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe BTRS is more favorable than Computer Programs and Systems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.5% of BTRS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of Computer Programs and Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Computer Programs and Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Computer Programs and Systems beats BTRS on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments. The company's proprietary technology platform offers customers various ways to present invoices, such as online, email, AP portal, and print/mail; and receive payments through credit card, ACH, email, phone, and paper check. It serves customers across diversified industry verticals comprising technology, healthcare, industrial, wholesale distribution, consumer packaged goods, and others. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making. The company also provides clinical software that automates record keeping and reporting for various clinical functions, including laboratory, radiology, physical therapy, respiratory care, and pharmacy; patient care applications; and enterprise applications that support its products for use in various areas of the hospital. In addition, it offers Centriq, an intuitive user interface to centralize data from various care areas that provide the end user with a tool to view past and present patient information. Further, the company provides software solutions that promote data-driven clinical and financial outcomes for customers in the post-acute care industry; software application support, hardware maintenance, and education and related services; post-acute care support and maintenance services; revenue cycle management products and services, consulting and business management services, and managed information technology services; patient engagement and empowerment technology solutions; and system implementation and training services. It serves community hospitals and physician clinics, skilled nursing and assisted living facilities, and small specialty hospitals. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Mobile, Alabama.

