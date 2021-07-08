Citigroup Inc. Takes Position in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 62,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in MINISO Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,388,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in MINISO Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,026,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MINISO Group in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the fourth quarter valued at $6,598,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the fourth quarter valued at $966,000. 10.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MNSO opened at $18.19 on Thursday. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $35.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.71.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $340.28 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

