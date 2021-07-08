-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Glaukos’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Glaukos posted earnings of ($0.61) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.62). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to $0.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Glaukos.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.09. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $67.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.82 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Glaukos from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

GKOS opened at $81.08 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.18. Glaukos has a 12-month low of $35.65 and a 12-month high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -43.83 and a beta of 1.73.

In related news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $411,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GKOS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Glaukos by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after purchasing an additional 103,102 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Glaukos by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth $102,000.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

