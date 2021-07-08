Analysts Anticipate National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) to Announce $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.52. National Storage Affiliates Trust reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow National Storage Affiliates Trust.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $122.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.22.

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $52.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.50 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.48. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $28.27 and a 12-month high of $52.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5,917.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.