Analysts Expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) to Post $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.62. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet reported earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full-year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OLLI. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,922.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 83,020 shares in the last quarter. Aravt Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,446,000. Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 100,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 41,266 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 217,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,788,000 after purchasing an additional 13,777 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $87.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.00. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $75.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.52.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

