Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 43 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pool by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Pool by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 128,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,925,000 after purchasing an additional 62,902 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 1,731.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total transaction of $5,164,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,865,533.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total transaction of $7,324,789.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,120,444.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,711 shares of company stock valued at $21,757,571 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $470.32 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $440.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $268.53 and a 52-week high of $472.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12 and a beta of 0.79.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.73 million. Pool had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 71.77%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on POOL shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pool presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.43.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

