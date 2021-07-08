Contrasting Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) & Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) and Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Ortho Clinical Diagnostics alerts:

14.2% of Achieve Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Achieve Life Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and Achieve Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ortho Clinical Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A Achieve Life Sciences N/A -72.16% -65.77%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and Achieve Life Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ortho Clinical Diagnostics $1.77 billion 2.69 -$211.90 million $0.29 73.48 Achieve Life Sciences N/A N/A -$14.73 million ($5.42) -1.46

Achieve Life Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ortho Clinical Diagnostics. Achieve Life Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and Achieve Life Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ortho Clinical Diagnostics 0 1 11 0 2.92 Achieve Life Sciences 0 0 5 0 3.00

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics currently has a consensus target price of $24.55, suggesting a potential upside of 15.18%. Achieve Life Sciences has a consensus target price of $43.50, suggesting a potential upside of 447.86%. Given Achieve Life Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Achieve Life Sciences is more favorable than Ortho Clinical Diagnostics.

Summary

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics beats Achieve Life Sciences on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases. The company also engages in contract manufacturing activities; and provides orthocare services. Its products are used in hospitals, laboratories, clinics, blood banks, and donor centers. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Raritan, New Jersey.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms. It has license agreements with Sopharma AD and University of Bristol. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.