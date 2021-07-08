Bank of Montreal Can Has $852,000 Holdings in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) by 9.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Lufax were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Lufax by 4.9% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 941,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,668,000 after purchasing an additional 44,104 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lufax in the first quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lufax by 6.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 494,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 28,143 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Lufax by 293.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Lufax by 55,150.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 75,005 shares during the last quarter. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on LU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Macquarie started coverage on Lufax in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Lufax in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

NYSE LU opened at $10.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Lufax Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17. The company has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion and a PE ratio of 11.13.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Lufax Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

