Bank of Montreal Can Sells 36,687 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 71.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,687 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 40,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 176,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,094,000 after acquiring an additional 11,083 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 724,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,444,000 after acquiring an additional 35,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 54,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $65.50 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.40 and a 52-week high of $67.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

