AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,608 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.28% of AudioEye worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEYE. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in AudioEye by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 848,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,924,000 after purchasing an additional 30,058 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. 15.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Carr Bettis sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $517,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 407,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,359.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,011,400 over the last quarter. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AEYE opened at $16.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.47. AudioEye, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The firm has a market cap of $179.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.34 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). AudioEye had a negative net margin of 37.54% and a negative return on equity of 86.08%. The company had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that AudioEye, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

AEYE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of AudioEye in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of AudioEye from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

