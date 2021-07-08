Bank of Montreal Can Has $903,000 Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,944 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 256.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 138,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 99,817 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 7.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 203,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 17.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust alerts:

BOE opened at $12.51 on Thursday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $12.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.32.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.