Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Stock Holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,920 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,024 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 52,171 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 343,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,685,000 after acquiring an additional 26,576 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,771,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,599,000 after acquiring an additional 193,337 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,168,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ONB opened at $16.94 on Thursday. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $21.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $208.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

