Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth about $1,813,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,516 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 292,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 1,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $56,384.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,391.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $115,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,196.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,609 over the last three months. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WWW opened at $32.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.05 and a beta of 1.85. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $44.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $510.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.32 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Argus increased their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley increased their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Wolverine World Wide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

