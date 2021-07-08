New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Major Shareholder Sells $309,453.57 in Stock

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) major shareholder Realty Advisors Inc sold 51,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $309,453.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,503,147 shares in the company, valued at $9,063,976.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GBR opened at $4.72 on Thursday. New Concept Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $30.99. The company has a current ratio of 21.90, a quick ratio of 21.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.74.

New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in New Concept Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in New Concept Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Concept Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in New Concept Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Concept Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. It owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

