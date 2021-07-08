D Matthew Dorny Sells 6,200 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Stock

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $352,656.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

D Matthew Dorny also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $376,836.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $365,304.00.

NYSE NUS opened at $56.94 on Thursday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.76 and a 1-year high of $63.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $677.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.26 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 67.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $82,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

