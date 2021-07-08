Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Barclays (BARC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Barclays (LON: BARC):
- 7/7/2021 – Barclays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on the stock.
- 7/6/2021 – Barclays was given a new GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 7/1/2021 – Barclays was given a new GBX 218 ($2.85) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 6/28/2021 – Barclays was given a new GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/16/2021 – Barclays had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 230 ($3.00). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 6/4/2021 – Barclays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on the stock.
- 6/3/2021 – Barclays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on the stock.
- 5/30/2021 – Barclays had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 220 ($2.87). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/18/2021 – Barclays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on the stock.
- 5/10/2021 – Barclays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 217 ($2.84) price target on the stock.
Shares of BARC stock opened at GBX 168.28 ($2.20) on Thursday. Barclays PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The stock has a market cap of £28.60 billion and a PE ratio of 11.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 178.59.
In other Barclays news, insider James E. Staley sold 83,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34), for a total value of £148,947.69 ($194,601.11).
