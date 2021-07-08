Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Barclays (BARC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Barclays (LON: BARC):

7/7/2021 – Barclays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on the stock.

7/6/2021 – Barclays was given a new GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/1/2021 – Barclays was given a new GBX 218 ($2.85) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

6/28/2021 – Barclays was given a new GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/16/2021 – Barclays had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 230 ($3.00). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/4/2021 – Barclays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on the stock.

6/3/2021 – Barclays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on the stock.

5/30/2021 – Barclays had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 220 ($2.87). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Barclays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Barclays had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 217 ($2.84) price target on the stock.

Shares of BARC stock opened at GBX 168.28 ($2.20) on Thursday. Barclays PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The stock has a market cap of £28.60 billion and a PE ratio of 11.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 178.59.

Get Barclays PLC alerts:

In other Barclays news, insider James E. Staley sold 83,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34), for a total value of £148,947.69 ($194,601.11).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.