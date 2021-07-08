Insider Selling: Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $503,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 12,903 shares in the company, valued at $927,596.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Arntz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Michael Arntz sold 15,521 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $982,789.72.

On Monday, May 3rd, Michael Arntz sold 7,500 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.86, for a total value of $486,450.00.

Shares of SMAR opened at $74.97 on Thursday. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $85.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.98. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.23 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SMAR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.81.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,848,000. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,230,000. Foxhaven Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 2,741,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,206,000 after purchasing an additional 50,932 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 229,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

