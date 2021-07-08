Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $21,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 45,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,724,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,850,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 281.3% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 11,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VB opened at $222.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.62. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $142.10 and a 12-month high of $228.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.