Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,308 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.04% of Health Catalyst worth $21,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,531,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,193,000 after acquiring an additional 308,836 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,462,000 after buying an additional 246,103 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,437,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,583,000 after buying an additional 186,266 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 741,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,697,000 after buying an additional 121,645 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 562,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,299,000 after buying an additional 32,879 shares during the period. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HCAT opened at $56.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.42. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.30 and a 12-month high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.08% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Health Catalyst currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

In related news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $182,103.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $139,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 226,872 shares of company stock worth $12,210,202. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

