Northern Trust Corp Has $21.43 Million Stock Position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 180,811 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $21,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000.

In related news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Olle sold 958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $45,639.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,047.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECPG stock opened at $47.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.65. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $29.21 and a one year high of $49.74.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $416.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.63 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 19.45%. Analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

ECPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

