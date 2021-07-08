Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 423,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,174 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kforce were worth $22,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KFRC. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kforce by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 610,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,742,000 after buying an additional 45,762 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kforce by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Kforce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Kforce by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Kforce by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Kforce news, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $150,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,300 shares of company stock worth $4,568,836 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Kforce stock opened at $61.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.10. Kforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.73 and a twelve month high of $64.38.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). Kforce had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $363.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Kforce’s payout ratio is 35.11%.

KFRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.14.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

