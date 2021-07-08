Geode Capital Management LLC Has $22.39 Million Holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,488 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.61% of Stewart Information Services worth $22,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,266 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 9.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 921,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,932,000 after acquiring an additional 79,465 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 86.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 724,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,672,000 after acquiring an additional 335,866 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $625,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 520,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,193,000 after acquiring an additional 172,686 shares in the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Stewart Information Services stock opened at $55.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.85. Stewart Information Services Co. has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $62.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $688.59 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 8.04%. On average, analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

