Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,900 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Autohome worth $23,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 69.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,021 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 9,397 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 285.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome during the first quarter valued at $673,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 34.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 145.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after purchasing an additional 64,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATHM stock opened at $60.80 on Thursday. Autohome Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.80 and a fifty-two week high of $147.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.51.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $5.13. Autohome had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 38.64%. The company had revenue of $281.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. CLSA downgraded Autohome from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Benchmark downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded Autohome from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

