Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) vs. Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Critical Review

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) and Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Smart Share Global and Verb Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart Share Global N/A N/A N/A Verb Technology -309.31% -192.76% -85.27%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Smart Share Global and Verb Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart Share Global 0 0 4 0 3.00 Verb Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00

Smart Share Global presently has a consensus target price of $13.33, suggesting a potential upside of 150.94%. Verb Technology has a consensus target price of $3.38, suggesting a potential upside of 88.55%. Given Smart Share Global’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Smart Share Global is more favorable than Verb Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.2% of Verb Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of Verb Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Smart Share Global and Verb Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smart Share Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Verb Technology $9.97 million 11.27 -$24.96 million ($0.80) -2.24

Smart Share Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Verb Technology.

Summary

Smart Share Global beats Verb Technology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Smart Share Global Company Profile

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of approximately 664,000 POIs covering 1,500 regions; and approximately 219.4 million cumulative registered users. Smart Share Global Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Verb Technology Company Profile

Verb Technology Company, Inc. develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. It offers verbCRM, a customer relationship management (CRM) application; verbTEAMS, a CRM application for small and medium-sized businesses and solopreneurs; verbLEARN, a learning management system application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a live eCommerce application. The company also provides non-digital services to enterprise clients, such as design and printing services for welcome and starter kits; fulfilment services, which include managing the preparation, handling, and shipping of custom-branded merchandise; and subscription-based application services. It serves large professional associations, educational institutions, auto sales, auto leasing, insurance, real estate, home security, and not-for-profits, as well as clients in the health care industry, burgeoning CBD industry, and other business sectors. The company was formerly known as nFÃ¼sz, Inc. and changed its name to Verb Technology Company, Inc. in February 2019. Verb Technology Company, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in American Fork, Utah.

