Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,125,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,644 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $23,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESRT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,311,000 after purchasing an additional 86,889 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 495.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 184,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 153,263 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,567,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,167,000 after purchasing an additional 185,973 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 626,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 8,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ESRT shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Shares of NYSE ESRT opened at $11.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.92, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.19. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.19 and a 52-week high of $13.11. The company has a current ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.58%.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

