Federated Hermes Inc. Has $82,000 Holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 62.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBH. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 3,673.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,736,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $135,603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557,844 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 396.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,199,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,538 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,636,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,738,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,621,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $374,851,000 after purchasing an additional 853,512 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SBH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen raised Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer raised Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sally Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

In other Sally Beauty news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $363,791.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sally Beauty stock opened at $21.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.55. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $25.66.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $926.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.98 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 401.89% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

