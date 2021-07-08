Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 87 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Medifast were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Medifast by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,813,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $384,210,000 after buying an additional 85,315 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Medifast by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,848,000 after buying an additional 6,933 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Medifast by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,929,000 after buying an additional 15,628 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Medifast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,448,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Medifast by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,347,000 after buying an additional 78,494 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medifast alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MED opened at $288.27 on Thursday. Medifast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.59 and a 1-year high of $336.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $289.50.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.12 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 85.97% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company’s revenue was up 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is 62.14%.

Several brokerages have commented on MED. B. Riley lifted their price target on Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $225.04 per share, with a total value of $40,507.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Constance J. Hallquist sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total value of $154,518.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,549.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,481 shares of company stock worth $6,373,977. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED).

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.