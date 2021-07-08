Federated Hermes Inc. Makes New $46,000 Investment in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 100.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 505,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 253,035 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the first quarter worth $1,635,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 7.1% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,043,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,266,000 after purchasing an additional 69,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,364,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,804,000 after purchasing an additional 90,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,396,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,465,000 after purchasing an additional 114,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $12.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.12. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $14.62.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qurate Retail news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $1,325,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,662,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,283,809.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 87,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $1,181,645.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,979,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,956,446.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 820,034 shares of company stock worth $11,096,097. 11.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QRTEA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Qurate Retail in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

