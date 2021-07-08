Federated Hermes Inc. Has $62,000 Position in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) by 122.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in IES were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IESC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IES by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 721,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,239,000 after acquiring an additional 131,312 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,739,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,118,000. Otter Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IES by 157.6% during the 1st quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 48,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 29,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IES by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,482,000 after acquiring an additional 27,180 shares during the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IESC stock opened at $49.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.34. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.98 and a 1-year high of $56.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.95.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $332.00 million for the quarter.

In other IES news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $110,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,530,890.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 9,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $518,581.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $634,987. Insiders own 58.83% of the company’s stock.

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

