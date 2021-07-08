Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 1,179.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hawkins by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,185,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,772,000 after buying an additional 1,678,529 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hawkins by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 331,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,121,000 after buying an additional 184,475 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Hawkins by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,031,000 after buying an additional 169,579 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Hawkins by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 284,109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,524,000 after buying an additional 111,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hawkins by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 160,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after buying an additional 79,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hawkins stock opened at $32.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Hawkins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $39.73.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. Hawkins had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 6.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.123 dividend. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BWS Financial raised their price objective on Hawkins from $33.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

